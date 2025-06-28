Dawoodi Bohras from all over the world descend on Hyderabad for congregations

Hyderabad: Thousands of members of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community have arrived in Hyderabad and Secunderabad to participate in the Ashara Mubaraka congregations in the city. This year, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd leader of the global Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community, has chosen Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as the central venue for the congregations, with Hyderabad and Secunderabad serving as satellite centres for a live broadcast.

The event, which commenced on June 27, 2025, is being held across multiple locations in the twin cities, including the Saifee Masjid complex in Trimulgherry, the Ezzi Masjid Complex in Chowk, Husaini Alam, and Imperial Garden, and will continue until July 5, 2025.

Under the guidance of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the community dedicates the nine-day period to remembering the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), his grandson Imam Husain, and his family, and their valiant stand for the universal values of justice, truth, and humanity. For the Dawoodi Bohras, attending the Muharram congregations is considered a spiritual and educational journey of growth and development.

“We are fortunate that Syedna Saifuddin has chosen our city among other cities and towns as a satellite centre,” said Ammar Shakir, coordinator of the programme in Secunderabad.