Dayanand Nagar rly station set to get new booking office, platform

Hyderabad: A new booking office and platform are being constructed at Dayanand Nagar railway station (East), also known as the Safilguda—Moula Ali chord line. The work is currently in progress. Once construction is completed, the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway plans to divert a few express trains via Dayanand Nagar.

According to officials, metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata have separate corridors for suburban trains. In contrast, Hyderabad lacks space to lay even a single additional line, forcing all trains—including goods and superfast trains—to share the same track. The entire jurisdiction of the Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions has only double lines, with no possibilities for adding additional tracks. As a result, the Railways have no alternative but to divert trains to other routes or change the termination and origination points to nearby stations. In this connection, the Hyderabad division has decided to divert a few trains coming from the Nizamabad side and heading towards Kazipet/Nalgonda via Dayanand Nagar. To facilitate this, a new booking office and platform are being constructed at Dayanand Nagar.

Emphasising the new station, the senior officer said, “Construction of the new station started in March. Currently, a booking office is being constructed, and a foot-over bridge connecting the chord line platform to the existing platform is in progress. There are two platforms, and an additional platform is now being added. The work is planned to be completed by the end of this year. Once the booking office and platform towards Radhakrishna Nagar, Malkajgiri, are completed, 10 pairs of trains coming from Nalgonda/Kazipet will be diverted via Dayanand Nagar, bypassing Secunderabad station, where considerable time is lost for engine reversal. This will help reduce congestion at Secunderabad railway station, decrease running time by an hour, and ensure smoother movement of other superfast trains operating on these sections.”

Meanwhile, members of the Suburban Train Travellers Association have appealed to Railway officials to plan for the stoppage of all express trains that currently halt at Dayanand Nagar to also stop at Charlapally. This will allow passengers who wish to travel by other trains from Charlapally to make use of these trains. This arrangement would significantly improve the punctuality of trains in the Hyderabad division.