Days to get hotter in next one week in Telangana: IMD

Days to get hotter in next one week in Telangana

Weather Today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad predicted hotter days in the next one week in Telangana

Telangana Weather Today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad predicted hotter days in the next one week in Telangana. The officials said that the temperature would go above 38 degree Celsius in the coming days and weather condition is expected to be dry and humid.

On Sunday, many parts of Hyderabad witnessed temperature above 36 degree Celsius. Areas like Nampally, Trimulgherry and Ameerpet recorded 36.5 degree Celsius followed by Uppal, Khairatabad and Saidabad which recorded 36.4 degree Celsius.

Even the night temperatures may get warmer with the minimum temperatures going up slightly. On Saturday night, the minimum temperature in the city recorded 18.6 degree Celsius. In the coming days, the minimum temperature are likely to hover around 20 degree Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, Khairatabad in the city recorded the highest temperature of 36.1 degree Celsius while BHEL recorded the lowest of 15.5 degree Celsius.

Across the state, Bhadrachalam on Saturday recorded the highest day temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius followed by Mahabubnagar (38.4), Ramagundam (37.6), Adilabad (37.3), Nizamabad (37.2), Khammam (36.8), Hyderabad (35.8), Medak and Dundigal (35.5), Hakimpet (35.1), Hanamkonda (35) and Nalgonda (34.5).

