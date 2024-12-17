  • Menu
DC Hanumanth Rao cracks whip as new menu not implemented

Collector Hanumantha Rao expressing his displeasure over butter milk being served in place of curd to students during his surprise inspection of a welfare residential hostel in Bhongir town
Collector Hanumantha Rao expressing his displeasure over butter milk being served in place of curd to students during his surprise inspection of a welfare residential hostel in Bhongir town 

Highlights

Caretaker suspended, show cause notice issued to principal

Bhongir: District Collector Hanumanth Rao warned that officials who fail to adhere to quality standards and Menu will face strict action. During a surprise inspection of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School hostel located in Hanumanwadi, Bhongir town, he expressed anger at the officials. The caretaker, Ramesh, was suspended, and a show cause notice was issued to the principal by the Collector.

On Monday, the Collector inspected the school during which he discovered that the kitchen was not implementing the new menu.

It was also brought to the Collector’s attention that eggs provided were not of proper quality and that students were being made to do chores.

The Collector personally observed that buttermilk was being served instead of curd. He expressed his displeasure over the lack of a new menu board in the dining hall and criticised the staff for the uncleanliness of the dining area where the meals were served to students.

