DCA seals unauthorised cough syrup manufacturin

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) sealed an illegal cough manufacturing unit in Hyderabad and seized stock worth Rs 65,000. The manufacturing unit, Akhil Life Sciences in Prashant Nagar, IDA, Kukatpally, was engaged in unauthorised manufacturing of the syrup without the requisite drug license for the product.

The DCA teams, which raided the drug manufacturing facility on Monday, seized 635 bottles of 100 ml each of the unlicensed Glycoril cough syrup, which should have been manufactured only after receiving a drug manufacturing license from DCA.

Printed labels of the product were also seized from the possession of C Bhaskar Reddy, proprietor of Akhil Life Sciences.

Director General, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy, said that the drugs manufactured without a drug license may fail to meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) and Drugs Rules, 1945, and can have serious implications on a patient’s health.

“Manufacturing and selling drugs without a valid drug manufacturing license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment of up to five years,” Kamalasan Reddy said.