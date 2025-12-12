Dead Candidate Wins Telangana Sarpanch Election After Heart Attack; Ballot Still Carried His Name

In an extraordinary incident from Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district, Cherla (Charla/Varla) Murali, a gram panchayat sarpanch candidate from Chintala Tana (Chintal Tana) village in Vemulawada, was declared the winner after his death, triggering widespread attention across the state.

Murali passed away on December 5 following a sudden heart attack — just hours after filing his nomination papers. Despite this tragedy, the village went ahead with polling as scheduled.

Why His Name Stayed on the Ballot

Election authorities had already finalized and printed the ballot papers before Murali’s unexpected death. Once printed, ballots cannot be easily altered due to administrative restrictions and legal procedures.

As a result, Murali’s name appeared on the ballot, giving villagers the option to vote for him even though he had passed away.

Villagers Vote for Him as a Tribute

In an emotional show of respect, villagers cast their votes overwhelmingly in Murali’s favour. He secured over 700 votes, defeating his nearest opponent by around 378 votes.

Local sentiment, sympathy, and loyalty towards Murali and his family are believed to have played a major role in this unusual electoral outcome. Many voters reportedly saw this as their way to honour him.

BRS-Supported Candidate

Multiple reports identify Murali as a BRS-backed (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) candidate. He was actively campaigning under the party’s support before his untimely death.

Election Officials Put Result on Hold

Since the winning candidate is deceased, officials have temporarily with held the final declaration and are reviewing the legal provisions under panchayat election rules.

The likely next steps include:

Declaring the seat vacant

Announcing a fresh election or bypoll

Following specific statutory procedures applicable when a deceased candidate wins

A formal decision is expected soon from district authorities.

A Case Highlighting Emotion and Electoral Process

This incident highlights both the human side of village politics and the limitations of election procedures, especially when unexpected events occur after ballot printing.

Murali’s posthumous win reflects the strong bond he shared with the community and how rural voters often express sentiment through the ballot.