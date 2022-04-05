  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dead infant found in garbage bin

Dead infant found in garbage bin
x

Dead infant found in garbage bin

Highlights

In an unfortunate incident, an infant was found in a garbage bin at Jambagh in Attapur on Tuesday morning.

Rajendranagar: In an unfortunate incident, an infant was found in a garbage bin at Jambagh in Attapur on Tuesday morning.

According to the sources, Municipal workers found the body of a baby while they were on their regular duty. They immediately informed the Rajendranagar police, who later shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case was booked and is being investigated.

The police are suspecting that the newborn was dumped after death and are verifying the record of recent deliveries registered at nearby hospitals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X