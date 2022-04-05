Dead infant found in garbage bin
In an unfortunate incident, an infant was found in a garbage bin at Jambagh in Attapur on Tuesday morning.
According to the sources, Municipal workers found the body of a baby while they were on their regular duty. They immediately informed the Rajendranagar police, who later shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case was booked and is being investigated.
The police are suspecting that the newborn was dumped after death and are verifying the record of recent deliveries registered at nearby hospitals.
