Dead infant found in garbage bin

Rajendranagar: In an unfortunate incident, an infant was found in a garbage bin at Jambagh in Attapur on Tuesday morning.

According to the sources, Municipal workers found the body of a baby while they were on their regular duty. They immediately informed the Rajendranagar police, who later shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case was booked and is being investigated.

The police are suspecting that the newborn was dumped after death and are verifying the record of recent deliveries registered at nearby hospitals.