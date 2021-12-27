Death at CM KCR’s farmhouse: Eatala Rajender smells a rat 

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender demanded to make public the circumstances that led to the death of Reddiboyina Anjaneyulu (23) at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's farmhouse.

The Huzurabad MLA, along with the local BJP leaders, called on the bereaved family at Vardarajapuram village of Markook mandal on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Eatala said, "On December 21, four youngsters from the village went to work at CM KCR's farmhouse. Amarinder, brother of the deceased, rushed to the farmhouse up on receiving information that Anjaneyulu fell in a well in the farmhouse and died. However, the police on guard at the farmhouse had denied any such incident happened at the farmhouse. It was only on his insistence that the police revealed that Anjaneyulu was drowned to death in a well. Though Amarinder was allowed inside the farmhouse, his mobile phone was confiscated by the police to ensure that the information was not made public."

Adding that Anjaneyulu, being a fisherman, would have definitely known swimming, Eatala said Anjaneyulu's death shrouds in mystery. "The family members were in disbelief when they came to know about the death of Anjaneyulu due to drowning," he said.

He alleged that people in the area have lost their freedom and getting harassed by the police. He said that the family of the deceased was not given any assurance by the Chief Minister. "It exposes how CM KCR values the lives of others. If a similar incident happens elsewhere, farmers would come to the rescue of their family. But, the CM's family, which owns about 300 acres of the farmhouse, had washed away its hands without extending any monetary help to the family," he pointed out. "Conducting the postmortem at the farmhouse is rising several doubts. Against this backdrop, the circumstances leading to the death of Anjaneyulu should be made public and his family should be provided aid adequately," the BJP MLA demanded, adding that he would stand by the side of the bereaved family till justice was served to them.