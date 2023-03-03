Death of medico: KMC HoD shifted

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday took action in the case of death of PG medico Dr Preethi by transferring the head of the department of Kakatiya Medical College, Hanumkonda, Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy.

Reddy was transferred as professor of anaesthesia in government medical college Bhupalpally, with immediate effect. Health Secretary SAM Rizvi asked the Director of Medical Education and the principal of the college to take action.

Dr. Preethi's family had demanded action against the HoD alleging that he had not acted on time even after informing about the alleged harassment by the senior doctor.

Her father Narender said there would be no meaningful inquiry and justice can't be done if the HoD remains in the post. The government shifted the HoD.