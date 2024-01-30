Live
Death toll in Miryalaguda road accident rises to six
Hyderabad: The death toll in the Miryalaguda road accident has risen to six. The police have also identified the lorry responsible for the accident, and DSP Giri reported that the lorry driver has been detained.
The tragic incident occurred at Nandipahad in Miryalaguda mandal on Sunday night when a lorry collided with a car, causing it to hit the divider and fall on the opposite side of the road.
In this devastating accident, five out of the six individuals travelling in the car lost their lives on the spot, while the remaining victim passed away during treatment at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Cherupalli Mahesh (32) of Nandipahad Colony, his wife Jyoti (30), their daughter Rishita (6), Mahesh's brother, Bhuma Mahender (32) of Golnepally, Valigonda Mandal, Yadadri Bhuvangiri District, and his son Liansi (2). Poga and Bhuma Madhavi also succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Cherupalli Mahesh, employed as a photographer in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, had undertaken a journey to Vijayawada and other parts of Andhra Pradesh with his family for a divine darshan. The accident occurred on the return journey to Nandipahad Colony in Miryalaguda, on the Addaki–Narkatpally main road. Had they taken a turn there, they could have reached home in three or four minutes, but unfortunately, the accident transpired in the interim.