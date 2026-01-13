Deccani Garden under siege: Deccani Garden’s legacy in danger as golf course expansion advances

Hyderabad: The historic Qutb Shahi Bagh, famously known as the Deccani Garden, is facing a slow erasure from history as the local golf course continues its expansion unabated. Southern stretches of the Naya Qila in Golconda are currently being filled with loads of landfill, threatening structures of immense archaeological importance. Despite the site being a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), sections of the ancient fort walls have recently been transformed into a “Tee Box” for golfers.

The transformation has significantly restricted public access. Tourists are frequently barred from entering or are strictly confined to a set trail leading to the famous “Hatiaan-ka-Jhad” (ancient baobab tree). Security personnel maintain a constant vigil, steering non-players away with warnings of stray golf balls. One young security guard was heard pleading with visitors to keep moving, fearing for his job if anyone remained near the newly established tee box atop the Burj (tower).

Local observers report a continuous flow of tractors transporting murum soil through the levelled moat of the fort. Ilyas Khan, Convenor of Heritage Watch, pointed out that this activity persists even after dark. “If you visit during the night, you will witness tens of vehicles levelling the place. The ASI has remained a mute spectator to all this,” he alleged.

The irony is visible near the ASI’s own “interpretation chabutra,” where a board clearly states that the monument is of national importance. Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, any person who alters, defaces, or misuses the monument faces up to two years in prison or a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Despite these strict regulations, the Superintending Archaeologist for the Hyderabad Circle has not responded to queries regarding the ongoing work. Defending their actions, a member of the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) claimed they possess all necessary permissions. “There is no expansion whatsoever. We are just preventing water from entering the precincts from the nearby settlement. In fact, we are protecting the place and not going against either the ASI or nature,” the member stated.

Farmers of Naya Qila demand justice

Parallel to the heritage crisis, the Farmers Association of Naya Qila Golconda Fort has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Minister and the Revenue Department. They are demanding compensation for the loss of livelihood stemming from the acquisition of 52 acres of patta land.

Association President K Srihari Babu recalled that the land was taken from 54 families who had cultivated the area for generations. He stated that the farmers never accepted the monetary compensation offered, and physical possession was forcibly taken with police assistance on 29 October 2013.

Although the government identified Survey Number 510 in Kanakamamidi Village, Moinabad, as alternative land for the farmers in 2023, the handover has been stalled. “The authorities have been delaying the delineation and handing over of the land. The issue remains pending with the government,” the Association pointed out in their representation.