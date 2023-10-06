Deceased youth from Khammam selected for AR Constable, parents express pride

In a shocking incident, a youth hailing from Khammam who died recently in an accident was selected for constable job in the results announced recently. However, the incident led the kin of the youth weep over death of their son.

According to the details, Praveen recently completed his B.Tech and aspired to join the police force. He wrote the constable recruitment exams and even underwent civil training in Delhi this year.

However, tragedy struck on August 17 when Praveen accidentally came into contact with an 11 KV electric wire while erecting a flexi with a friend in Khammam town and lost his life in this unfortunate accident.

Despite the heart-wrenching loss, Praveen's family received news that he had been selected as an AR Constable in the latest constable results released by TSLPRB. This achievement brought a sense of pride to his parents. However, their joy is overshadowed by the pain of his absence. They are shedding tears as they simultaneously feel proud of his success and mourn his physical absence.