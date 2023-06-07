Decennial Celebrations- Samkshema Dinotsavam on June 9

Minister for BC welfare Gangula Kamalakar directed the District Collectors to make elaborate arrangements for the grand success of Samkshema Dinotsvam to be held on June 9 as part of the State Formation Day celebrations.

The Minister along with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district collectors from here on Wednesday and issued necessary instructions regarding the identification of artisans for providing one lakh rupees grant without bank linkage. The collectors were told to ground at least 50 units on that day.



The Minister informed the collectors that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would launch the programme at Mancherial where he would personally give away cheques to the artisans.



Gangula Kamalakar said the State government has envisaged the scheme to uplift the artisans and provide them an economic model for development.



He cautioned the collectors to be vigilant and not to allow any scope for misuse of the scheme."It is an ongoing programme under which beneficiaries will be identified and cheques will be distributed by the concerned MLAs to the beneficiaries on the 15 th of every month," Gangula Kamalakar said.