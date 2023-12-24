Deepa Dasmunshi replaces Manikrao Thakre as AICC incharge of TS

Hyderabad: A day after the Congress Working Committee met in Delhi and reviewed the poll results in all the three Hindi belt states, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the party got decimated and the results of Telangana where it made a great comeback, the grand old party took up a major reshuffle of the office bearers in order to gear up for the Lok Sabha polls which are round the corner.

The Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, who had taken over from Manickiam Tagore, in January this year has been replaced with Deepa Dasmunshi. She was the Telangana AICC observer during the Assembly elections and had played key role in the state. She is also in-charge of Kerala. Manikrao has been shifted to Goa, Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Deepa is a former MP from Raiganj (2009-14) and was the Union Minister of State, Urban Development, between 2012 and 2014 in Manmohan Singh government.

She is the wife of former Union Minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi. Earlier she represented Goalpokhar as member in West Bengal Legislative Assembly (2006-2009).

According to sources, AICC Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been relieved as the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. She will continue to be a general secretary, without any assigned portfolio. Avishek Pande has been appointed as general secretary in-charge of UP in place of Priyanka.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has been designated as the Karnataka in-charge, while veteran Mukul Vasnik has been handed responsibility for Gujarat. Similarly, Bhakta Charandas has been relieved of his position as the Bihar general secretary in-charge and Mohan Prakash has been appointed in his place.

KC Venugopal will continue to serve as the organization's general secretary and Ajay Maken has been appointed as the party treasurer.

Senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala remain the general secretary in-charges of communication, organisation, Gujarat and Karnataka, respectively.

According to the statement, Deepak Babaria is in-charge of Delhi and Haryana, while Jitendra Singh, the general secretary in charge of Assam, have been assigned the additional task of Madhya Pradesh.