Defeat BJP designs to create unrest

Mahabubnagar: Advising the youth not to fall into the trap of BJP party, Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud said the BJP leaders are trying to fuel communal disharmony in the state and across the country and making the youth the scapegoats of their nefarious designs to gain political mileage.

Welcoming leaders from Congress, BJP and other parties into the TRS fold here on Friday, the minister said that many leaders in BJP were getting disenchanted with its divisive policies, as the party was targeting one community and raking up some or other religious issues to stoke religious hatred and disturb the peace and tranquility among the people of different communities. "The Central government led by BJP party is adopting adamant attitude and ruling the country atrociously. They are trying to slap false and fabricated cases and instigating ED and CBI to carry out investigations against the opposition parties and threatening anyone who raises voice against the BJP government's anti-people policies. Now it is the responsibility of the youth to inform the people of the conspiracies of the BJP," said the Minister.

As many as 300 people from BJP, Congress, MIM parties joined the TRS party. Notable among them was Chairman of Sahay Foundation Tankari Sivaprasad from Mahbubnagar mandal along youth leaders with Congress, BJP and MIM parties.

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta, Muda Chairman Mudiraj, Private Employees Union State President Gandham Ramulu, Municipal Chairman Ganesh, Councilor Kishore, Ramachandrapuram Sarpanch Kurva Srinivas Yadav and others were present.