‘Dhurandhar 2’ teaser dampens anticipation, makers rehash end credit sequence, pass off as teaser

Mumbai: The highly anticipated teaser of the 2nd part of the ‘Dhurandhar’ was unveiled on Tuesday. However, the teaser comes across as a downer as the makers have simply used the end credits sequence of the first part, and mixed it with music.

The teaser dampens the build-up for the 2nd part of the film which witnessed a historic turnout at the box-office. It features sequences carrying extreme violence, gore, explosions and gunshots. Ranveer’s titular character of an Indian spy infiltrating the criminal nexus of ISI and Pakistan underworld is in his full glory.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ will be released in 4 Indian languages, and will take off from where the first part ended. The music of ‘Dhurandhar’ was unanimously lauded across the sections of the society, considering the audio sequence used in the teaser, the audience may very well want to brace themselves for another chartbuster of an album loaded with sonic scape of immeasurable depth.

The story follows an Indian undercover agent undertaking deep-cover operations within criminal and political structures in Karachi, Pakistan, touching upon historical incidents in South Asian geopolitics. At 214 minutes, it is one of the longest Indian films ever released. It received an A certificate from the CBFC for strong violence and language.

From a cultural standpoint, the film’s significance lies less in narrative impact and more in its industrial context. The film represents Ranveer Singh’s return to a raw, physically demanding action space after a series of stylised or ensemble-driven projects. It also reinforces Bollywood’s ongoing shift toward director-led action cinema, where tone, research, and execution take precedence over formulaic spectacle.

The second part of the franchise is set to debut in cinemas on March 19, 2026 where it will clash the swords with the Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’.



