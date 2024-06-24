Live
- Collector Jitesh Patil examined the performance of agriculture drones
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
Just In
Defections of BRS MLAs trigger dissidence in Congress
Hyderabad: The joining of BRS MLA M. Sanjay Kumar into Congress has triggered differences within the ruling party in Telangana with senior leader T....
Hyderabad: The joining of BRS MLA M. Sanjay Kumar into Congress has triggered differences within the ruling party in Telangana with senior leader T. Jeevan Reddy contemplating resignation from the Legislative Council.
The former minister is unhappy with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for admitting Sanjay Kumar, the MLA from Jagtial, into the party without even informing him.
The senior leader was holding consultations with his followers on Monday to decide his future course of action.
In the November 2023 Assembly elections, Jeevan Reddy lost to Sanjay Kumar in Jagtial constituency in Nizamabad district. The Congress leader had lost to the same rival in 2018.
Sanjay Kumar, who had lost to Jeevan Reddy from the same constituency in 2014, joined the Congress party on Sunday night.
The development came as a shock to Jeevan Reddy, who had already found fault with the Chief Minister for admitting senior BRS leader and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy into the party.
Jeevan Reddy had Saturday dubbed the entry of Srinivas Reddy, a MLA from Banswada, into the Congress party as political opportunism.
"It is an example of political opportunism. Any political party should fight and work according to its principles," Jeevan Reddy had said.
He also questioned the need for encouraging defections from other parties when the Congress government is stable with 65 MLAs.
"There is no need for the Congress party to allow defections into the party," he said.
The Chief Minister had personally visited Srinivas Reddy's house on June 21 to invite him to join the Congress party. The former minister immediately accepted the invitation and joined the party.
On Sunday night, Sanjay Kumar also joined the ruling party.
He is the fifth BRS MLA to switch loyalties since Congress came to power in December last year.
BRS had won 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly. Its strength has now come down to 33 as it also lost the recent Secunderabad Cantonment by-election to the ruling party.