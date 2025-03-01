Defence Min visits Abdul Kalam missile centre

Hyderabad: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on Friday visited DRDO’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, the nerve centre for design and development of indigenous missile systems in the city.

The Minister was briefed about the missile technologies and related programmes being carried out by Research Centre Imarat (RCI). The Department of Defence R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat and senior scientists and officials of RCI were present on the occasion.

Rajnath Singh felicitated the team of the Long-Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile project, successful flight-trials of which took place in November 2024. The successful testing positioned India among the select group of nations with hypersonic missile capabilities. Interacting with the scientists, Raksha Mantri commended them for their unparalleled contribution to India’s defence capabilities and exuded confidence that, with concerted efforts, India would find itself among the top three economies by 2027. He called upon them to continue factoring-in the rapidly-evolving technological transformation into their projects while working with dedication and honesty.

Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on the occasion. He stated that the former President’s contributions to science and technology, missile development in particular, can never be forgotten.

The DRDO Chairman reiterated the organisation’s commitment towards developing critical technologies and ensuring that India becomes ‘Atmanirbhar’ as well as a technology leader. “DRDO will strive to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that defence systems were made in India and made for the world,” he said.