Definitely a good idea

Jarupala Mallesh, Wanaparthy
Jarupala Mallesh, Wanaparthy

Highlights

Increasing consumption of alcohol is causing great damage to the society and causing misery to the families of the drinkers. In my opinion, linking Aadhaar to sale of liquor will definitely lead to some restraint among the drunkard and curb the consumption of alcohol. It will also enable the government to know how many people poor people are becoming addicted to alcohol, spending their hard earnings on alcohol and ruining their families. This will not only help in assessing the gravity of problems caused by the excess use of alcohol but it will also help the public understand how much amount of money is being wasted on buying alcohol, which otherwise could have been used for some other productive purposes.

