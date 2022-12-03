  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Degree College bus turns turtle, 12 hurt in Sathupalli

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

  • The incident took place near Papidigudem, Bhadadri-kothagudem
  • The alerted locals immediately shifted the injured students to the nearby hospitals

Sattupalli: In a shocking incident, a bus carrying 40 Geetham Degree College students turned turtle and 12 were injured in the mishap. The incident took place near Papidigudem, Bhadadri-kothagudem on Saturday. According to the sources, a bus carrying students from Sathupalli to Kadiyam as a part of an excursion met with an accident after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The alerted locals immediately shifted the injured students to the nearby hospitals. It is said that overspeed is the reason behind the accident. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X