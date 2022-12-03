Degree College bus turns turtle, 12 hurt in Sathupalli

Sattupalli: In a shocking incident, a bus carrying 40 Geetham Degree College students turned turtle and 12 were injured in the mishap. The incident took place near Papidigudem, Bhadadri-kothagudem on Saturday. According to the sources, a bus carrying students from Sathupalli to Kadiyam as a part of an excursion met with an accident after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The alerted locals immediately shifted the injured students to the nearby hospitals. It is said that overspeed is the reason behind the accident. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.