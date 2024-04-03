Degree NSS students who created awareness on eradicating child marriages

Live
Nagar Kurnool Government Science Degree College students are doing many service activities in Chinna Mudunur village of Telakapalli mandal as NSS volunteers, as a part of which they went door to door on the fifth day in the village to create awareness among the students about eradicating child marriage and children's right to education, said College Principal Qamar Shahjahan Sulthana.
SHe said that programs will be taken up on behalf of the camp, she said that 50 students have become participants in this program, she said that every day in the village students will take up awareness and programs on different topics.
NSS Program Officer Ramakrishna Vice Principal Shaik Khaja bee, Women Empowerment Officers Umadevi Vanitha and other faculty participated in this program along with the students.