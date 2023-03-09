  • Menu
Delhi Liquor scam: Uncertainty continues over Kavitha's ED inquiry 

MLC K Kavitha
MLC K Kavitha

Highlights

In an interesting development sources in ED in Delhi said that they had summoned MLC K Kavitha for questioning on 9th.

In an interesting development sources in ED in Delhi said that they had summoned MLC K Kavitha for questioning on 9th. They said she sent a mail saying wants time till 15th. But yesterday it was said ED asked her to appear before them on 11th.

However, now it is being said that ED had not responded to her mail and did not say she can come on 11th.

Meanwhile, Kavitha to hold press conference at 1 pm to brief on the proposed dharna on Friday at Jantar Mantar. She is likely clarify the issue at press conference

