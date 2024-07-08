Live
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court adjourns default bail petition to Friday
The Rouse Avenue court hearing on the petition filed by MLC Kavitha seeking default bail in the Liquor Policy CBI case has been adjourned. The trial for this case began on Monday afternoon, with MLC Kavitha's lawyer requesting the release of the charge sheet filed by the CBI on June 7.
The lawyer informed the court that the chargesheet refiled by the CBI contained errors, prompting the Rouse Avenue Court to order the CBI to file a counter by next Thursday. The hearing for Kavitha's petition has now been postponed to Friday, where the court will review the CBI's chargesheet regarding Kavitha's role in the liquor case.
MLC Kavitha has been in custody for four months without bail, leading to the filing of a petition for default bail. Various efforts have been made to secure her release, and the upcoming hearing on Friday will shed light on the legal proceedings surrounding the case.