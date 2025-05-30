Demand for Rs 2 Lakh Crore Allocation to MGNREGA: Agri Workers’ Union Protests in Narayanpet

MGNREGA, Telangana Agricultural Workers Union, rural employment, protest, ₹2 lakh crore demand, NarayanpetNarayanpet: The Telangana Agricultural Workers’ Union and Rythu Sangham have demanded that the Central Government allocate ₹2 lakh crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). This demand was voiced during a protest held at the Municipal Park in Narayanpet, led by district vice-president Shivakumar, following a call from the state committee. A memorandum with demands was submitted to the District Collector.

Speaking at the protest, union district secretary Gopal and Rythu Sangham district president Anjilayya criticised the central government, accusing it of neglecting the welfare of poor labourers and indulging in divisive politics that mislead the public. They pointed out that last year, the Centre spent ₹90,000 crore on rural employment, but instead of increasing the allocation this year, it has reduced it to ₹86,000 crore. "Is this fair?" they questioned.

The unions also highlighted the rising number of poor workers in urban areas, as villages surrounding towns and cities are merged into urban limits. Since many of these workers depend on agricultural and wage labour, the unions demanded the extension of the employment guarantee scheme to urban areas as well.

Key demands include:

Issuing job cards to all eligible labourers.

Providing all necessary tools and materials at worksites.

Ensuring basic facilities and a daily wage of ₹600.

Increasing the workdays under the scheme to 200 per year, with weekly payments.

Allocating ₹2 lakh crore annually to the scheme for proper implementation.

The unions also demanded:

Inclusion of MGNREGA workers in all state government welfare schemes.

Increasing the grant for Indiramma housing scheme (merged with PMAY) to ₹10 lakh.

Free medical treatment for workers injured at worksites.

₹10 lakh compensation for accidental deaths at worksites.

Unemployment allowance for those unable to find work.

They warned that if these demands are not met, they will intensify their agitation, forcing the government to address the issues of this large workforce.

The protest saw participation from union leaders Balappa, Saibaba, Ellappa, Renamma, Kishtappa, Govind, Hanmanthu, SFI district secretary Pavan, Mahesh, and several workers.