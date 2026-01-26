Democracy thrives on responsible voting: Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday called upon citizens to actively and responsibly exercise their right to vote, asserting that democratic institutions remain strong only when voters participate with awareness and integrity. Addressing the state-level celebrations of the 16th National Voters’ Day at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad, the Governor said the theme “My India, My Vote” reflected the foundational principle that citizens are at the heart of Indian democracy. National Voters’ Day is observed every year on January 25 to commemorate the establishment of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Referring to Article 324 of the Constitution, the Governor said the independence and impartiality of the ECI were central to ensuring free and fair elections in a diverse and populous nation. Quoting BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, he emphasised that political democracy could endure only when supported by social democracy and ethical participation by voters.

He remarked that the strength of the nation lies in the hands of the electorate and their commitment to choosing representatives who uphold the values of the constitution.

The Governor appreciated Telangana’s election administration for promoting inclusiveness and transparency through initiatives such as assured minimum facilities at polling stations, home voting for eligible voters, and the use of modern technology. He also lauded officials for the peaceful and efficient conduct of the 61–Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, noting the coordinated use of drone surveillance and police deployment to maintain law and order on polling day. He pointed out that such technological interventions are essential in modern governance to ensure every vote is cast in a secure environment.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana C Sudharshan Reddy briefed the gathering on voter enrolment and electoral preparedness in the State.

He said Telangana has 3.39 crore electors across 119 Assembly constituencies in 33 districts, supported by 35,895 polling stations. The electorate includes 1.68 crore male, 1.70 crore female and 2,890 transgender voters, with a net increase of about 3.93 lakh electors since National Voters’ Day 2025.