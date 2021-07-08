Denied 2 BHK house, man ends life in Rajanna Sircilla

A man committed suicide after being denied government's double bedroom house here at Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday. The man was identified as Goutham.

It is learned that the revenue officials conducted a survey in Yellareddypet and included the man's name in the list of the beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses. However, Goutham's name was removed in the final list.

The police said that Goutham was working as a car driver in Hyderabad and was exhausted after walking around the government offices and public representatives to get the house.

Depressed over being denied the house, the man hanged himself at his house, the police added. They registered a case and are investigating.