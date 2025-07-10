Deputy Collector and Deputy Tahsildar Caught Taking Bribe in Zaheerabad

Deputy Collector Raju of Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, was caught by ACB officials while taking a bribe. Deputy Tahsildar Satish was also caught with him.

ACB raided the Zaheerabad NIMS office on July 1 and caught Raju and Satish were caught taking a bribe of Rs. 65,000 to issue land acquisition compensation cheques. The cash was seized from the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

People are upset that a high-ranking official like Deputy Collector Raju, who should guide others, was involved in bribery.