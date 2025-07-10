Live
Deputy Collector and Deputy Tahsildar Caught Taking Bribe in Zaheerabad
Highlights
ACB arrests Deputy Collector Raju and Deputy Tahsildar Satish in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, for accepting a bribe of Rs. 65,000 in a land acquisition compensation case. Investigation ongoing.
Deputy Collector Raju of Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, was caught by ACB officials while taking a bribe. Deputy Tahsildar Satish was also caught with him.
ACB raided the Zaheerabad NIMS office on July 1 and caught Raju and Satish were caught taking a bribe of Rs. 65,000 to issue land acquisition compensation cheques. The cash was seized from the driver. The investigation is ongoing.
People are upset that a high-ranking official like Deputy Collector Raju, who should guide others, was involved in bribery.
