Deputy Executive Engineer Hemalatha supervised the water accommodation arrangements at the Saleswaram Jatara

Nagarkurnool: According to organizers of the fair, Saleswaram Jatara, known as Telangana Amarnath Yatra, will be held from 22nd to 24th of this month in Nagar Kurnool district. That's why devotees come in lakhs for darshan of Saleswaram Lingamayya.

She said that for the convenience of the devotees, water tanks have been set up under the direction of the District Mission Bhagiratha Department so that the drinking water is not disturbed due to the high intensity of summer. As part of that, Atchampet Deputy Executive Engineer Hemalatha herself reached Saleswaram and supervised the arrangements.

Adequate water tanks were arranged with the staff for the devotees coming to the fair. Hemalatha said that water accommodation is being arranged so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. Deputy Executive Engineer Acchampeta Mission Bhagiratha Hemalatha along with Lingala AE Balaram Amrabad AE Sandeep Acchampeta AE Madhubabu participated in this program.



