Derecognise Sri Chaitanya, demands AISF

The All India Students Federation (AISF) leaders from district demanded that the State government should seize and revoke the permission and de-recognise all the corporate educational institutions like Sri Chaitanya and Narayana. The student organization made this demand while staging protest against the death of a student by suicide recently at Chaitanya Junior College in Rangareddy on Wednesday.





The AISF leaders alleged that all the corporate institutions are not only fleecing the parents by charging heavy fees for their wards, but also becoming responsible for death of students, as they are subjecting them with physical and psychological harassment and becoming responsible for suicide deaths of students.





Referring to the recent death of an intermediate student Satvik by suicide at the Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi of Rangareddy district, the AISF leaders said that the college management must take full responsibility for the death and must pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs to his family. Attacking against the intensive attitude of the state government of Telangana towards the rising cases of suicides by the students, the AISF leaders demanded ban on all the corporate institutions as promised by Chief Minister KCR during the Telangana agitation.





"The state government is behaving insensitive to various deaths of students by suicide in corporate educational institutions. These instructions are not only fleecing the parents' lakhs of rupees in the form of fees, but they are also harassing the students in the name of studies and pressurising them for ranks, causing intense psychological pressure which is leading to suicide deaths. Therefore all these corporate educational institutions must be banned and free standard education must be given to the students in an amiable environment, said C Raju, State assistant secretary AISF. AISF district president K Laxman, student leaders Krishna, Shekhar, Narasihma and others participated in the programme.



