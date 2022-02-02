Develop villages under SUDA with Rs 10 crore: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said development work should be undertaken in villages under Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) with Rs 10 crore.

He along with MLAs Rasamayi Balakishan and Sunke Ravishankar attended the SUDA general body meeting chaired by Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister directed to develop 72 villages in Karimnagar, Manakondoor and Choppadandi constituencies under SUDA. Steps should be taken for the preservation of historical monuments.

He said that gateways should be set up at the roads coming to Karimnagar from all sides. It was suggested to buy a road sweeper to keep the main roads clean.

MLA Balakishan said that beautification works should be undertaken at Manakondur tank. He wanted the temple at Mylaram village in his constituency to be developed as a tourist destination and boating facilities be provided from the Manair reservoir.

The MLA said central lighting should be set up from Alugunur Chowrasta to Manakondur police station while Choppadandi legislator Ravishankar said that the villages under SUDA should be beautified with development works.

District Collector RV Karnan said they would extend their support to make Karimnagar a model city. He informed that seven staff members were appointed for SUDA, including a superintendent, a senior assistant, a junior assistant and a junior accounts officer.

SUDA Chairman Ramakrishna Rao said steps would be taken to develop all the villages under the agency as per the suggestions from district minister Kamalakar, Manakondoor and Choppadandi MLAs Balakishan and Ravishankar.

He said that steps would be taken to preserve the historic Elagandula fort. Manakondaur tank area and Mylaram village would be developed as a tourist destination. Plantation will be maintained if government land was handed over at Gattepally in Manakondoor mandal

Welcoming arches would be set up on the roads from Warangal, Hyderabad, Mancherial and Jagtial, Sircilla to Karimnagar by spending around Rs 10 to 15 crore . Development works would be carried out in villages under SUDA in Karimnagar, Manakondaur and Choppadandi constituencies at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector of Local Bodies Garima Agarwal, Suda Vice Chairman Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawat, Suda Directors Manda Ramesh Goud, Kamaram Shyam Shailender, Yadav, Udarpu Maruti, Ravinder Verma, Wangara Ravinder, CH Shobha, Sheikh Yusuf Suda office bearers and staff.