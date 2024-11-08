Development nonstop in State: Ponguleti

Warangal: “The development has been nonstop ever since Congress took over the reins of Telangana,” Revenue, and Warangal In-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said. He set several developmental programmes in motion in Palakurthi and Wardhannapet constituencies worth around Rs 53 crore on Thursday.

“People trusted ‘IndirammaRajyam’, and now they stand to get the benefits under the Congress rule. Even though the State was in a debt trap of no less Rs 7 lakh crore, Congress Government is carrying out welfare schemes besides focusing on developmental programmes,” Ponguleti said.

“The government waived crop loans worth around Rs 18,000 crore, and the remaining Rs 13,000 crore will be written off by the end of December,” the minister said. “The previous government managed to complete 87,000 houses against the sanctioned 1.52 lakh during its decade-long rule. The Congress Government not only completed the unfinished task but also sanctioned another 20 lakh houses for the poor,”Ponguleti said.

Responding to the Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju’s plea, the minister assured of providing funds for the construction of a bund and other developmental works. Whip Dr Ramchander Naik, MP K Kavya, MLC BaswarajSaraiah, DCCB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, Warangal district collector Satya Sarada were present.