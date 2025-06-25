  • Menu
Devotees Flock to Pedda Chintarevula for Grand Amavasya Pujas at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple

Gadwal: Special pujas and rituals were performed with great devotion at the renowned Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Pedda Chintarevula village on Wednesday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Amavasya (new moon day).

The temple, where the idol was consecrated by the revered sage Vyasa Rayalu, is widely believed to fulfill the heartfelt wishes of devotees. The temple holds a special place in the hearts of the faithful across the region, attracting devotees from distant villages and towns.

Under the guidance of temple priest Joshi Bheem Sena Chary, abhishekam (ritual bathing) was conducted using the sacred waters of the Krishna River. Following the abhishekam, elaborate pujas were performed to the deity, invoking divine blessings.

On this occasion, devotees flocked to the temple in large numbers. The serene village of Pedda Chintarevula witnessed a spiritual atmosphere as pilgrims arrived in groups from various parts of the district and neighboring regions to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Anjaneya Swamy.

The temple management ensured smooth arrangements for the influx of devotees, making the religious event a grand spiritual celebration marked by deep devotion and traditional rituals.

