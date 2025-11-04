Devotees seek reopening of Vishnu Pushkarini at Yadagirigutta shrine

The Vishnu Pushkarini, a sacred temple tank atop the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, holds immense spiritual importance. For generations, devotees believed that a ritual bath here brings peace, removes hardships, and fulfills vows.

According to temple legends, the Pushkarini appeared when Lord Narasimha manifested on Yadagiri Hill. The holy waters are said to have originated from the feet of Lord Vishnu, flowed through the heavens, and descended upon the hill through Lord Brahma’s kamandalu (sacred pot). Because these waters are believed to be from the divine Viraja Nadi in Vaikuntha, the tank came to be called Vishnu Pushkarini.

For some years, however, devotees have been denied access. Although the tank was expanded during temple development works, it remained unused.

In 2023, former temple EO Bhaskar Rao revived the traditional Snana Sankalpa Puja (ritual bath ceremony) during the auspicious Shravan month.

The Pushkarini was reopened with modern amenities, and devotees were allowed to perform pujas and sacred baths under priest supervision.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also participated in the ceremony, symbolically sprinkling the holy water on his head.

However, after Bhaskar Rao’s transfer in April this year, the ritual was discontinued, and the Vishnu Pushkarini has been locked again for over six months. Temporary facilities near the tank have also fallen into disrepair.

With the arrival of the holy Karthika month, when ritual bathing holds special significance, devotees are urging temple authorities to reopen the Vishnu Pushkarini.

They believe resuming the Snana Sankalpa Puja will restore the temple’s age-old tradition and provide spiritual solace to thousands visiting

Yadagirigutta.