Dhanlaxmi Bank opens branch in Karimnagar

Dhanlaxmi Bank has launched its branch at Karimnagar on Saturday. The branch was inaugurated by Karimnagar Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao and bank MD Shivan. With this branch, the bank has 251 branches and 268 ATMs/CDMs, which spread across 14 States and 1 Union Territory in India. Chittumalla Srinivas, president of Chamber of Commerce, Corporator Venkata Ramana Rao, Managing Director & CEO Dhanlaxmi Bank L Chandran, General Manager K Satyanarayana, Regional Head and Branch Manager L Prabhakar were present.