Dharani lapses will be made public shortly: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy asserted that the new government will make the lapses public, made in the wake of the introduction of the Dharani portal with all the evidence shortly.

Speaking to the media after the Collector's meeting in the Secretariat, Ponguleti said that the review meeting concluded that Dharani not only proved to be a futile exercise but also created problems for the people. He also alleged that some of the bigwigs by finding the loopholes provided by the Dharani registered lands of others in their names. “We instructed the officials about the Dharani and a review meeting will be separately held on this shortly,” he explained.

The Minister assured that those who are eligible for the 6-guarantees will not be deprived of the schemes. All they must do is apply for benefits in the Grama Sabhas to be held from December 28.