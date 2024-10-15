Dharmapuri market committee sworn in

Jagtial: MLA A Laxman Kumar and MLC Jeevan Reddy participated in the oath-taking ceremony of Dharmapuri market committee governing body members on Monday.

The new market committee chairman C Lavanya Laxman, vice chairman Sanga Narsimhulu and directors took the oath of office of the district market committee.

Jeevan Reddy said that there has been a delay in getting the desired results after the Telangana movement, the Congress government is moving forward towards achieving them, and MLA Laxman Kumar is taking the lead in solving the problems of this region.

He said that the market committee has the responsibility to ensure that the farmers do not face any problems and that every problem should be brought to the attention of the government.

Laxman Kumar said that during the regime of the previous BRS government, the farmers faced serious problems and K Eshwar, who represented the region as a minister in the previous government, did not at least think about the farmers here and did not respond at least as a minister if the rice millers were robbing the farmers in the name of wastage.

As soon as the Congress party came to power the government waived off the loans of Rs 2 lakh. Regarding the Jagtial district, up to 80 percent loan waiver has been completed and the remaining 20 percent will be waived off.

In the case of irrigation, the Minister of the concerned department has already been apprised. Pattipaka reservoir will be completed and brought into use and even though the estimated cost of Rolla Vagu project has increased, it could not be completed in the previous government, but it will also be completed soon, the MLA said.