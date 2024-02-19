Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar Injured in Car Accident, Shifted for Treatment

Telangana Government Whip and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar was involved in a car accident when the vehicle he was traveling in overturned at Ambaripet in Endapalli Mandal.

The incident occurred as the car attempted to avoid an oncoming lorry, resulting in minor injuries to Laxman Kumar and other occupants of the vehicle.

Following the accident, the injured individuals were promptly transferred to Karimnagar for medical treatment.

However, it has been reported that Adluri Laxman Kumar is being relocated to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for further medical care, presumably for more specialized treatment to address the injuries sustained during the accident.