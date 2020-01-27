Top
Dictatorship is in peaks in Telangana: Bhim Army chief

Highlights

Dictatorship touched peaks in Telangana and the protesting rights of the people are being suppressed, said Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad.

"First our people were beaten up with sticks and then I was arrested. Now, they are sending me back to Delhi," Azad said taking to his Twitter handle tagging the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He further said that the Bahujan Samaj will never forget the humiliation and will be back soon.

Azad who arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday from Uttar Pradesh took part in the anti-CAA protest at Turkayamjal in Rangareddy district. Later, he was supposed to participate in another meeting under Tappachabutra police station limits.

A clash erupted between the protestors and the police when the latter denied permission for the meeting. The protestors raised slogans against the police at the meeting spot who intensified the agitation. To avoid the situation getting worse, the police took Azad into custody as a preventive measure.

The police sent him to Delhi today morning.

