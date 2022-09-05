Did BJP put Manmohan Singh's photo at ration shops: Harish to Sitharaman

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the comments of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the State issues, the Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday asked whether the BJP ruled states had put up a picture of the then UPA Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Gujarat ration shops.

In a press release issued here, The State Health Minister targeted the Union Finance Minister on various issues including loans, Central schemes and others. Harish Rao asked whether Narendra Modi as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat had put up a picture of Manmohan Singh. He said that the Centre had stopped many centrally sponsored schemes and decreased the funds, which is nothing but burdening the State government.

Harish Rao alleged that the Central Minister tried to evade questions on the review of FRBM Act without answering. "The Central Minister has said that the Centre has powers to control the States on taking loans as per the Constitution but the same Centre takes loans going beyond the limits. Did the Constitution provide special provisions for the Centre," asked Harish Rao. He took exception to the comments that there would be no recession in the country and said that the GDP had gone down phenomenally and the Rupee has weakened against the Dollar like never in history. People are suffering with the increased prices of petrol, diesel and gas but the Union Minister says everything was good, he regretted.

Harish Rao asked whether the non-release of dues to the tune of Rs 7,103 crore was not discrimination against the State. Is it not discrimination to stop backward region funds, cancelling NIMZ, not providing medical colleges, cancelling ITIR and Bayyaram steel factory, rejecting Bulk Drug Park to the state? No one in the state would believe the Finance Minister if she says there was no discrimination.

The Finance Minister targeted the Centre on denying the State government funds share. He alleged that the Centre was collecting taxes in the form of cess and denying the share to the states. On the freebies, the State minister questioned on whose permission the lakhs of crores of the people were waived for the corporates.

Harish Rao said that it was not proper to have the same conditions for poor states and progressive states in terms of loans as per the GSDP ratio. He also targeted the Union Finance Minister on the suicides of farmers, income of the farmers, free power etc. He alleged that the Union Minister lied that there was no DPR for the Kaleshwaram project. "People of the state are with clarity on Chief Minister KCR, TRS government and schemes but they will not believe the BJP leaders," said Rao.