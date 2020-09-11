Digital water level recording system launched in Bhongir

Bhongir: District Collector Anita Ramachandran stated that piezometers will reveal the status of groundwater levels and the data of water level will help the officials of agriculture and horticulture departments to guide farmers in taking up cultivation in non-ayacut areas.

on Thursday, she launched digital groundwater level recording system in Bhongir, taken up under national hydrology project.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said digital mode of water level recording system will address all the issues and delays pertaining to manual recording so far. New technology will facilitate the officials concerned to review water levels through computers or laptops. She informed that 39 piezometers would be set up in 17 basins in the district, which would make recording of groundwater levels easily.

The sensors in the meters would record and upload online the groundwater levels at respective areas in frequent intervals on a daily basis.

ZP CEO Krishna Reddy, DD of groundwater department Jyothi Kumar, agriculture officer Anuradha and others were present on the occasion.