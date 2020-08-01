Dil Raju adopts three orphans from Yadadri on minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's request

Tollywood producer Dil Raju adopted three orphans from Athmakur in Yadadri-Bhongir district to whom actor Sonu Sood lent his helping hand. Dil Raju came forward to take the responsibility of the children on the request of Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.



Errabelli Dayakar Rao spoke to the village sarpanch and MLA Gongidi Sunitha after he learned the news. He also called up producer Dil Raju and requested him to adopt the three children.

అనాథ పిల్లల వార్త చూసి వెంటనే ఆ గ్రామ సర్పంచ్, నియోజకవర్గ ఎమ్మెల్యే గొంగిడి సునీత లతో ఫోన్లో మాట్లాడిన మంత్రి ఎర్రబెల్లి.



ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత దిల్ రాజుకి ఫోన్ చేసి ఆ పిల్లలను దత్తత తీసుకోవాలని కోరడంతో వెంటనే ఆ గ్రామ సర్పంచ్ తో మాట్లాడి ఆ పిల్లలను దత్తత తీసుకున్న నిర్మాత దిల్ రాజు. — Errabelli DayakarRao (@DayakarRao2019) August 1, 2020

Manohar, Lasya and Yashwanth became orphans after her mother Anuradha passed away due to some illness two days ago. With no money left with the children for their mother's funeral, villagers conducted the last rites of Anuradha. Since then Manohar is looking after their brother and sister. The incident came to light when the children's plight hit the headlines.



అడగ్గానే ఆ పిల్లలను దత్తత తీసుకున్న దిల్ రాజు ను ఫోన్ చేసి అభినందించిన మంత్రి ఎర్రబెల్లి. — Errabelli DayakarRao (@DayakarRao2019) August 1, 2020

On the minister's request, Dil Raju promised to adopt the three children. Later, the minister thanked the producer for taking their responsibility on his request.