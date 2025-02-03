Live
- Bengaluru Footpath Hole Puts 3,000 Students at Risk, Sparks Public Safety Concerns
- Thousands killed in Maha Kumbh stampede, many bodies flown in Ganga: SP MP’s sensational charge
- HM Shah targets Kejriwal, Sisodia, says time to boot out corrupt ‘Bade mian, chhote mian’
- Mining sector records strong growth in production of key minerals
- Illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Myanmar reshaping Delhi’s demographics, politics: JNU report
- Slight mistake of the people: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on stampede at Maha Kumbh
- India’s coal production clocks 6 pc growth to cross 830 million tonnes
- SC to hear plea seeking recall of TN Governor from office
- Market fall creates opportunities for investors to get good entry points: Madhusudan Kela
- Cancer accounts for 12 pc of annual deaths in Bangladesh
Just In
Disabled persons told to apply for loans by Feb 12
Disabled persons should submit applications online for loans under self-employment schemes by February 12, District Welfare Officer K. Ramgopal Reddy said in a statement on Sunday.
Khammam: Disabled persons should submit applications online for loans under self-employment schemes by February 12, District Welfare Officer K. Ramgopal Reddy said in a statement on Sunday.
With the aim of providing self-employment to the disabled, the government has sanctioned 24 units worth Rs 50,000 for the financial year 2024-25, one unit for each mandal and corporation in Khammam district, he said. Interested disabled persons should apply before February 12.
He said that only disabled persons with 40 percent disability, aged 21 to 55 years, with an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas, and who have not availed any loan in the past are eligible for this. Eligible disabled persons should take advantage of this opportunity.