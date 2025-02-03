Disabled persons told to apply for loans by Feb 12

Khammam: Disabled persons should submit applications online for loans under self-employment schemes by February 12, District Welfare Officer K. Ramgopal Reddy said in a statement on Sunday.

With the aim of providing self-employment to the disabled, the government has sanctioned 24 units worth Rs 50,000 for the financial year 2024-25, one unit for each mandal and corporation in Khammam district, he said. Interested disabled persons should apply before February 12.

He said that only disabled persons with 40 percent disability, aged 21 to 55 years, with an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas, and who have not availed any loan in the past are eligible for this. Eligible disabled persons should take advantage of this opportunity.