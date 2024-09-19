Live
Choreographer Jani Master Arrested in Goa, Faces Extradition to Hyderabad
Just In
Disappointed by Police Delay, Telangana Women’s Commission Steps In Jani Master Case
Hyderabad : Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women, Nerella Sharada, announced that the commission had to step in after noticing delays in the police investigation concerning allegations of sexual assault against popular choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, known as Jani Master.
The 21-year-old woman, who accused Jani Master of harassment and sexual assault over the past six years, approached the Women’s Commission after filing a police complaint. In response, Sharada stated, “We have ordered police protection for the victim and are forming a high-level monitoring committee to investigate such cases in the film industry.”
The victim submitted a detailed 40-page document to the authorities, containing evidence of the harassment she faced while working alongside Jani Master. The commission has recorded her statement and is seeking legal advice to decide on further actions.
Sharada highlighted the broader issue of workplace harassment, particularly in the film industry, and explained why many incidents go unreported. “Women are often afraid to speak out due to fears of losing their jobs or being judged by society. Even when they come forward, their professional choices are questioned,” she said.
The Women’s Commission is taking this case seriously and aims to enforce the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act across all workplaces, including the formation of internal committees to handle such issues. “We are committed to making workplaces safer for women,” Sharada added.
Meanwhile, the Narsingi police under the Cyberabad Commissionerate have officially booked Jani Master under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The charges were brought following the victim’s allegations, which date back six years.