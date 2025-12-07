Disc problems on the rise among youngsters

Karimnagar: Theincreasing number of tech jobs, long screen time, and ill-informed fitness practices are becoming a major threat to the health of young people.

Experts warn that spine problems, especially among those aged 20 to 40, have been increasing at an alarming rate in the past few years. According to medical statistics, spine-related complaints among this age group have increased by 65–70 percent.

If this trend continues, doctors are concerned that many people may have to undergo serious surgeries at a young age.

About 72 percent of those who sit in front of a computer for more than eight hours a day experience symptoms of back and neck pain. Of these, 25–30 percent are estimated to have problems that lead to nerve compression.

Neurosurgeon Dr Rajiv Reddy told The Hans India that to get rid of spine problems, the computer screen should be at eye level. One should use a chair that supports the spine and get up from seat every 45 minutes and walk for 2–3 minutes or do easy stretches. “If back pain persists for more than three or four days, consult a spine specialist immediately,” he warned.

Sports-related disc injuries have also increased by 40 percent due to mistakes made in fitness and gym training without proper form. Postural disturbances and muscle stiffness are becoming common among students due to heavy book bags, hours of gaming, and online classes.

“Bending head forward and looking at mobile or laptop puts pressure on your spine as if your head weight has increased from 5–6 kg to 25 kg. Using mattresses that are too soft or sleeping in the same position for a long time can lead to spine stiffness,” said Dr Reddy.