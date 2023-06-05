Disgusted people keen on ousting KCR in ensuing elections: Mallu Ravi

Hyderabad: Former MP & TPCC senior vice-president Dr Mallu Ravi on Monday welcomed the inauguration of Collectorate and offices of superintendent of police by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and questioned the latter about the inauguration of double bed-room houses to the poor people. He also asked the Chief Minister whether the new Collectorate office would solve the problems of Dharani, unemployment or unemployment Allowance to the jobless youth.

In a press note issued here, Dr Mallu Ravi asked the CM KCR whether the new SP office would change the present functioning of “repression” of the opposing party leaders and cadres and unilaterally working for the BRS party. He also alleged that the police were not working for law and order but working for General administration, which is seen as Police Rajyam. He also said the frustrated people are also not expecting any positive change in the functioning of BRS government and prepared to oust the KCR regime in the coming general elections and bring back Congress government in the State.