Dismal pass percentage in TS TET

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) exam results saw a steep drop in the pass percentage this year, as only 32. 68 per cent candidates cleared the first paper and 49.64 per cent passed the second paper. The overall pass percentage stood at only 49.64 per cent. Meanwhile, the TET candidates requested the State government to conduct TET exams every year despite of conducting the exam after five years.



TET candidates alleged that that there is only one website for them to download their results. As there was lot of traffic on the website, the site opened after three hours. They demanded the department to have at least two to three websites.

Out of 31,8444 candidates who appeared for paper-I, a total of 10,4078 candidates were qualified and of 25,0897 candidates only 12,4535 qualified for paper II. Among all districts, in paper 1 Gadwal had the highest pass percentage of 38 percent followed by Mancherial with 37.62 percent and Hyderabad with 37.45 per cent. In paper II, Bhadradri had the highest pass percentage of 56.98 percent followed by Khammam and Mancherial with 55.75 per cent.

As per the school education department, The TET-qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the teacher's recruitment exam to be conducted by the State.

The present scores will be valid for seven years as TET is been conducted every five years. Paper-I is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, whereas paper-II is for those intending to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates intending to be teachers either for Classes I to V or Classes VI to VIII have to appear for both papers.

Vijay, TET candidate who qualified the exam with 41 percent said, "This year the pass percentage is very low. I have been qualified but there are many candidates who failed. As per the officials, TET results were supposed to be released at 11.30 pm but as the website crashed, we had to wait for almost three to four hours for the site to open. It will be better if the State government conducts this exam every year instead of every five years."

Ashwini, a candidate who did not qualified said, "Now the candidates who could not make through this test should wait for five years. The main drawback for us not getting qualified is that there are no proper books and no proper training is given in the training institutes."