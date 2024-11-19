Dispute at hostel in Wanaparthy district – Warden suspended

Villagers have noticed suspicious vehicles moving around the TG Model School and girls’ hostel in Amadabakula village of Kothakota mandal, Wanaparthy district for the past few days at night.

The villagers were concerned about this development and on the night of Monday, November 18, a two-wheeler was spotted. On this occasion, it emerged from the villagers’ evidence that the hostel warden was having an illicit relationship with a local man, Ravi. There are allegations that the two of them had physical relations several times in the hostel itself. In this process, the warden informed the hostel girls and the villagers.

The villagers informed the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Krishnayya about this issue. The MEO responded to this and immediately suspended the warden.

The villagers asked the authorities to take strict action against this incident and ensure that such incidents do not happen again. Sarpanch Buchanna, Vinay, and Vikram village people demanded that the relevant authorities conduct a full investigation into this issue and take action. When MEO Krishnaiah sought an explanation, he said that he had informed the DEO and that the ANM warden had been suspended.







