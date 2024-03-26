Dissenting voices in Cong over LS election tickets rile Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is serious over increasingly differing voices which oppose the party’s decision on the finalisation of the names of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to party sources, Revanth who is also heading the party in the State as it’s PCC president took note of the vociferous disagreement within the party, particularly following the announcement of the 2nd list of candidates. With three of the nominees being the ‘parachute candidates’ and others two being the kin of Assembly Legislators, the opposition to the decision was open and also caught the media attention.

“After Congress party came to power, this is perhaps the first time some seniors have raised a red flag, while a few have directly expressed displease by writing to the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Revanth who is trying to band together entire rank and file for the polls is disappointed with the development,” informed a party leader.

On Monday, PCC working president and MLC, B Mahesh Kumar Goud warned the leaders who challenged the decision, of possible ‘disciplinary action’. Towards muzzling the voices of disagreement, particularly those who have come open in the media the leadership decided to restrain from any further damage.

“Action will be initiated against those who are issuing statements in the media against the party’s decision. They will face disciplinary action. Everyone has to accept the decisions made by the party. If there is any difference of opinion, they should confine the discussions within the party. Those who cross the line and speaks, may have to face action even if they are seniors” said Mahesh in a media statement.

Meanwhile the party’s decision to nominate Mallu Ravi, the brother of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has raised many eyebrows both within the party and outside. A narrative that the Madiga community was cornered made headlines. Despite the attempts by the top contender of Mallu Ravi, former MLA SA Sampath Kumar from the community to counter this, he was barely successful, as Manda Krishna Madiga who now supports NDA issued strong statements critical of the choices.

As part of assuaging the damage, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Sampath Kumar and other leaders to chalk out a strategy towards winning the Madiga votes on Monday. The meeting which lasted for about an hour discussed the possibilities of consolidating the votes of the community, which has traditionally remained with the party.