District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi has asked people not to buy illegal sand at high prices and not to encourage illegal traders

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said in a statement today that people who are undertaking house construction in Wanaparthy district will be provided sand at low prices through our sand vehicle.

He advised people not to buy illegal sand at high prices and not to encourage illegal traders.

He said that people can log in with their phone number through the website http://tsmiv.cgg.gov.in and book as much as they need through our sand vehicle. Depending on the distance of the sand reach, sand will be dumped at their doorstep for Rs. 1750 to a maximum of 3750/-. He said that booking sand through our sand vehicle is very easy and the people of the district should take advantage of it. He asked them to call the Collectorate Helpline Center in case of any difficulties and not to encourage illegal sand traders under any circumstances.

He suggested that sand is being supplied to the people of the district through 12 reaches through our Sand Vehicle app, so why should they buy illegal sand at a higher price?