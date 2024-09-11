District Collector Badavath Santosh Inspects Kasturba Gandhi Girls School

Nagarkurnool: On Wednesday, District Collector Badavath Santosh made a surprise inspection of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Naganool, Nagarkurnool Mandal. During the visit, he interacted with the students to assess the school's performance and the quality of teaching provided by the staff. He entered a 10th-grade classroom to evaluate the students' knowledge and understanding.

The Collector encouraged the students to report any issues within the school directly to him. The students highlighted concerns about stagnant water around the school grounds, which led to the growth of wild plants and the presence of snakes. The Collector, along with the students, inspected the surrounding areas and assured them that he would take immediate steps to resolve these issues by coordinating with relevant officials. Addressing the issue of water supply for toilets, the Collector promised that the problem would be fixed soon. He instructed a special officer to ensure that the school premises are kept clean.

The Collector also inspected the kitchen and spoke with the cooking staff, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high levels of hygiene while preparing meals for the students. He reminded them about a recent incident at Pentlavelli KGBV where negligent kitchen staff had been dismissed, urging them to avoid similar issues. The Collector checked the quality of vegetables and rice being served to the students, ensuring that the food provided was of good quality. He directed the special officer, Shobharani, to ensure that no student faces any difficulties and that all necessary infrastructure improvements would be addressed promptly.