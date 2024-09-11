Live
- Strict Measures for Ganesh Immersion
- Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Schemes: A Helping Hand for Marriages - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- District Collector Badavath Santosh Inspects Kasturba Gandhi Girls School
- Grandly Ganesh Pujas in Nagar kurnool District Headquarters'
- Girls, Don't Be Afraid of Threats - Nagar Kurnool She Team
- Rajnath Singh to inaugurate India Defence Aviation Exposition in Jodhpur on Thursday
- Union Cabinet approves health coverage to all senior citizens above 70 under flagship scheme
- BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy Oversees Tailoring Training Center under PM Vishwakarma Yojana
- 579 Beneficiaries Receive ₹786.75 Lakhs Through Minority Development Scheme
- Alampur Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman Invite Dignitaries for Swearing-in Ceremony
Just In
District Collector Badavath Santosh Inspects Kasturba Gandhi Girls School
On Wednesday, District Collector Badavath Santosh made a surprise inspection of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Naganool, Nagarkurnool Mandal.
Nagarkurnool: On Wednesday, District Collector Badavath Santosh made a surprise inspection of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Naganool, Nagarkurnool Mandal. During the visit, he interacted with the students to assess the school's performance and the quality of teaching provided by the staff. He entered a 10th-grade classroom to evaluate the students' knowledge and understanding.
The Collector encouraged the students to report any issues within the school directly to him. The students highlighted concerns about stagnant water around the school grounds, which led to the growth of wild plants and the presence of snakes. The Collector, along with the students, inspected the surrounding areas and assured them that he would take immediate steps to resolve these issues by coordinating with relevant officials. Addressing the issue of water supply for toilets, the Collector promised that the problem would be fixed soon. He instructed a special officer to ensure that the school premises are kept clean.
The Collector also inspected the kitchen and spoke with the cooking staff, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high levels of hygiene while preparing meals for the students. He reminded them about a recent incident at Pentlavelli KGBV where negligent kitchen staff had been dismissed, urging them to avoid similar issues. The Collector checked the quality of vegetables and rice being served to the students, ensuring that the food provided was of good quality. He directed the special officer, Shobharani, to ensure that no student faces any difficulties and that all necessary infrastructure improvements would be addressed promptly.